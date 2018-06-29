Curtin volunteers to hold charity ‘CV! Furry Beach Run’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Curtin Volunteers! Malaysia Chapter (CV!), a student-driven volunteering club at Curtin University Malaysia here is organising a charity run called ‘CV! Furry Beach Run’.

The charity pet run which is open to the public will be held at Piasau Boat Club Miri from 3.30pm to 6pm on Aug 5.

CV! Furry Beach Run is held in collaboration with a non-profit animal welfare organisation, Zero Strays Miri (ZSM) which aims to promote animal welfare among the communities with the theme #MakeMiriAZeroStrayCity.

The run aims to raise awareness about strays in Miri through TNR Project (Trap, Neuter & Release). The fund raised from the run will be donated to ZSM to assist with animal rescue.

Registration fee for the 2km pet run is RM60 and RM50 for the 6km individual run. Group registration for four in both categories need only pay RM180.

Registration may be done online by scanning the QR Code found on the event posters or visit the following places for walk-in registration; Piasau boat Club, Chapter One Café, Golden Pet’s, Vpet Miri, Bettie Veterinary Clinic and Surgery, Paws and Claws Animal Clinic, Angel Animal Clinic and Brighton Veterinary Clinic.

For more information go to Facebook page CV-Furry Beach Run or contact Jasmine Ho (010-9784128) or Clarissa Loi (016-8887554).