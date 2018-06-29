Cycling for a noble cause

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The US Embassy yesterday took part in a cycling activity in the city and later planted trees along Jalan Coastal near here.

The convoy of over 150 cyclists consisting of members from the US Embassy, students of higher learning institutes and members from City Hall took part in the activities, which according to US Ambassador to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdir were geared towards the protection of the environment.

She added that the events would also enable the students to give back to the community while protecting the city for the future generation.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew, who also graced the event, concurred with Kamala on the importance of carrying out community services, citing that it was a noble gesture.

She also commended City Hall Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai for his successful effort in keeping the city clean.