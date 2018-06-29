Dr M arrives for official visit to Indonesia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived here yesterday for a two-day official visit to Indonesia.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in here at 6.05pm (local time) (Malaysian time – 7.05pm).

Dr Mahathir and his wife were greeted on arrival by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Also present were Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi; Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Wiranto; Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Hadi Tjahjanto: Chief of Indonesian National Police Tito Karnavian and Malaysia’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Zamshari Shaharan.

This would be his first bilateral visit to Southeast Asian countries after assuming the position as Prime Minister for the second time on May 10 2018.

During the visit the Prime Minister will meet with Joko Widodo which will be followed by a luncheon hosted by the Indonesian President today.

The visit will provide a platform for the two leaders to further strengthen the bilateral relations and cooperation of both countries.

It would also allow Malaysia to highlight the government’s latest policies and its stand particularly on issues of mutual benefits.

Furthermore, both leaders would have the opportunity to exchange views on regional and global issues that are of common interest to both countries.

Tonight, Dr Mahathir will attend a dinner with over 300 Malaysians living in Jakarta where he is expected to take questions from the floor.

Meanwhile, Zamshari said Indonesia had been looking forward to the visit by Malaysia’s seventh prime minister.

“Indonesia had been looking forward to the visit because of the status of the prime minister as the most senior leader among the leaders of Asean,” Zamshari told Malaysian journalists yesterday.

While at the Presidential Palace in Bogor today, Dr Mahathir will be given the honour together with Jokowi to plant the Angsana tree together.

“The selection of the Angsana tree was symbolic because it is a very strong tree, long-lasting and thus symbolises the strong foundation in the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia in line with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations,”he said.

Since Wednesday, the media in Indonesia had carried wide coverage of Dr Mahathir’s official visit.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur at 5.45pm today. — Bernama