Filipina hangs herself

SANDAKAN: A Filipino woman in her 20s hanged herself with an electric cable near her room window at the Ground Floor of Indah Jaya Apartment, Mile 4 here, on Wednesday.

A neighbour of the victim saw the woman’s body hanging in the room of the house at around 6.50pm and called the police.

The police forced open the metal grill of the house and found the woman was already dead.

Acting Sandakan District police chief Superintendent Abdul Fuad Maleh confirmed the case and said further investigation found no evidence of foul play and the only injury on the victim was on her neck which was the result of the hanging.

“The victim’s body was sent to Hospital Duchess of Kent for further investigation to determine the cause of death.

“The case is classified as sudden death as there was no element of crime found,” he said.