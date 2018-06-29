Grab great bargains at Lavino Penrissen’s bedding clearance sale

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Lavino Penrissen branch is holding a massive bedding clearance sale from now until July 1.

Customers, especially couples planning to tie the knot this year, should take this opportunity to spice up and complete their bedroom as bedroom sets are on offer at attractive bargain prices.

Moreover, its branch manager Shelby Chew encouraged customers to visit the outlet personally to seek and hear professional advice from consultants on selecting the most suitable mattress which is important for a relaxing and good night rest.

International branded mattresses like Goodnite, Dunlopillo, Dreamland, Sleep-Matics, Nanoflexx, Reztec, Aeroform and Sleepdesign are discounted up to 80 per cent.

Mattresses made from latex, spring or coconut fiber are available and they come with up to 10 years’ warranty.

Take advantage of the ‘Buy 1, Free 1’ promotion for mattresses from as low as RM1,990.

Goodnite mattress is offered at RM1,888 (usual price RM2,990) with free bed frame worth RM799, or grab a 5-ft bed frame from RM399 or a single 3-ft bed frame from RM299.

The 5-in-1 bedroom set, comprising a wardrobe, bed frame, two side tables and a dresser, is the highlight of this promotion from as low as RM1,990.

Customers will be spoilt for choice as there are 10 new wardrobe designs, equipped with soft-closing mechanism to choose from with prices starting from RM3,590.

An 8ft x 8ft wardrobe only is priced from RM1,390.

During the promotion period, the opening hours are from 9am to 9.30pm.

Lavino Penrissen branch is located at Mile 4 1/2, Jalan Penrissen. For more information, contact 012-8855468.