IRBM uses new stamping application process

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) will be implementing a new stamping application process through the introduction of the Digital Franking System 2.0 (DFS 2.0).

The new process – replacing the DFS 1.0 used since 2011 – is part of IRBM’s effort in improving its service to customers.

IRBM, in a statement yesterday, said: “We believe that DFS 2.0 is capable of curbing stamp duty falsification, avoiding errors during manual entry of data on docket, facilitating the process of data entry, and acts as an effective mode of checking the authenticity of stamps.”

“Through this new process, stamp duty payers or agents no longer need to fill the PDS 1 Form manually.

The form will instead be made available online for the ease of users.”

Stamping via DFS 2.0 can be done through computer apps (Windows), mobile apps, and self-service counter at IRBM offices.

Stamp duty payers or agents are required to download the apps through Play Store for Android or Apple Store for iOS.

The DFS 2.0 will be implemented in stages, starting at the IRBM stamp duty counter at the Cyberjaya satellite office on June 29, followed by the IRBM stamp duty offices in the Klang Valley (July 30) and nationwide (Aug 30). — Bernama