Musa not defending Umno Libaran division chief post

SANDAKAN: Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman will not be defending his position as the Umno Libaran Division Chief in the party’s election on June 30.

According to the Umno Libaran secretary Ahmad Hassan, Musa had confirmed that he would not be contesting for the position as he wanted to settle his court case.

Musa, who is also Sibuga assemblyman, is wanted by the police to assist investigation into a criminal intimidation report lodged by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Earlier this month, Musa filed an originating summons against Tun Juhar and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal over the case that Shafie was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 12, two days after Musa was sworn in by the Head of State.

Meanwhile, Libaran Umbo deputy chief Datuk Juslie Ajirol will face off with Datuk Akhbar Khan Abdul Rahman for the Umno Libaran division chief position.

Juslie who had lost Gum Gum state seat in the last general election, had previously said that he was going to stay and support Umno.