National service training programme 2.0 postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Service Training Department (JLKN) today announced that the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) Third Group Series 15/2018 has been postponed until further notice.

A statement issued by the department’s Corporate Communication division, said the training was postponed as the intake of trainees for the year exceeded the target, which was 20,022 people.

As such, it said, all those who had received the notice to attend the training on the specified dates were not required to go to the training camps.

PLKN will not issue a notice on the postponement to the trainees concerned, it said. – Bernama

======= KENYATAAN MEDIA ======== PEMAKLUMAN PENANGGUHAN PELAKSANAAN PLKN 2.0 KUMPULAN 3 SIRI 15/2018#PLKN2018#PLKNPadu Posted by PLKN 2.0 on Khamis, 28 Jun 2018