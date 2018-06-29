Over 1,000 people expected at Raya gathering

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: More than 1,000 people are expected to converge on Niah Community Hall in Sepupok near here for a Hari Raya Aidifitri gathering or ‘Majlis Melanggar Meja and Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri 2018’ on July 7.

Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus said the festive gathering would be officiated at by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

“The programme will commence around 9am.

“Thus, we are inviting those living in the surrounding areas to join in the festive gathering,” she said when contacted yesterday on the event.

Rosey who is also Bekenu assemblywoman said there will be 50 booths set up by participating villages, associations and non-governmental organisations offering festive delicacies to the public.

There will also be entertainment segment as well as lucky draw session at the gathering to add excitement and liven up the event, she added.