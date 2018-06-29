‘PBB can withstand entry of Bersatu’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will not allow itself to be destroyed by the entry of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) into Sarawak, says a political analyst.

In pointing out this, Datuk Peter Minos believes that PBB would not waver from its stand to defend the state and the people, as it did in thwarting United Malays National Organisation (Umno) from entering the state previously.

“It’s pretty obvious Bersatu will disturb and target PBB, especially the Malay and Melanau members in the party … but PBB will not allow itself to be destroyed and will stand and fight in defending the state and the people.

“Together with Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), it will spearhead the fight for full return of Sarawak’s rights and power under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and in getting back oil and gas resources,” he said in his WhatsApp message yesterday.

Minos pointed out that the intention of Bersatu to enter the state was to go for political power.

“Not contended with already controlling Sarawak’s oil and gas through Petronas, now the new party Bersatu had expressed the intention to enter Sarawak, and this is surely going for political power of Sarawak.

“Oil and gas from Sarawak seems not enough,” he stressed.

Minos also pointed out that the state has the backing of the laws and the support of the people of all races and political persuasions to claim its rights over its oil and gas resources.

In view of this, he concurred with Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali that the Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 is still valid.

“We can use OMO 1958 and Sarawak Land Code (SLC) 1957 in getting back our oil and gas…both laws were never repealed and are still operating and legally enforceable.

“And this is on top of Sarawak’s powers over oil and gas under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), an international treaty that even the Federal Constitution cannot touch.

“Oil and gas found in the state are by law and natural right and in the minds of Sarawakians, is Sarawak’s properties and to be enjoyed by Sarawak,” he pointed out.

According to Minos, since 1974, Petronas has made hundreds of billions of ringgit from Sarawak’s oil and gas resources.

“And this is enough, more than enough, so it is high time for Sarawak to get back its own oil and gas resources and enjoy them for development and progress, and for welfare and wellbeing of Sarawakians now and in the future.

“This is the wish and aspiration of Sarawakians which is fair and legitimate,” he said, adding that Petronas and the federal government must be appreciative and understand the true aspirations of Sarawakians, which matters a lot in having a happy and peaceful federation as Malaysia.