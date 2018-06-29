Penans rally at UTC Miri demanding for ICs, birth certs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

(developing story)

MIRI: Over 50 Penans from three villages, namely Rumah Ramba of Sungai Liam, Bukit Limau Sungai Tuyut Tinjar and Sg. Menok Bok Tinjar, rallied at the National Registration Department (JPN), UTC Miri this morning, to show their dissatisfaction over the delay in the issuance of identification cards and birth certificates.

The rally, headed by Penan Empowerment Network (PEM) chairwoman Elia Bit and chairman of Persatuan Kebajikan Ruimai Selangor S. Manikavasagam, has called out in demand for identification cards and birth certificates while marching from the entrance of UTC all the way to the JPN’s office.

Elia told reporters that those who are there this morning include those with birth certificates but pending citizenship status.

“In some cases, there are those who have birth certificates and they are supposed to be legal citizens, but their status is ‘still on hold’,” she said.

Questioning on the role of JPN in Miri, Elia who is also the coordinator of PKR Baram, said that the villagers faced a lot of challenges in their struggle to get their status legalised, with financial burden and transportation issue the two biggest problems as the applicants need to keep returning to Kuching to follow up on their respective cases.

“JPN in Miri should play a role to help solve the problem, not add salt to wound. People have been struggling a lot, but they kept pushing the responsibility to Kuching,” she criticised.

The other motive of the rally, she said is to push JPN to issue identification cards to those who had submitted their application forms along with valid documents.

“We want to settle this once and for all, and we want it by today,” said Elia.