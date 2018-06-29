Rantau ready to conduct TMMD at three points

Click to print (Opens in new window)

RANTAU, S Kalimantan: The 1010 Rantau District Military Command (Kodim) will implement the TNI Integrated Village Development (TMMD) program at three locations in Tapin District from mid-July, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

The 1010 Rantau District Military Commander (Dandim) Lieutenant Colonel Inf Jumadal Aulia in Rantau, Thursday (28/6) said TMMD in Tapin will be held in Suato Lama Village, Salam Babaris Sub-District, Sungai Rutas Village in North Candi Laras, and Hiyung Village in Central Tapin.

“TMMD’s goal is to build a 700-meter road in Suato Lama Village, repair two bridges in Sungai Rutas Village, and roads improvement in Hiyung Village,” he said.

He explained, the purpose of TMMD program is for the benefit of society, and to realize village development. Through this program the TNI and the community come together to build the village.

“TMMD will involve as many as 150 personnel from TNI AU (Air Force), AL (Navy), AD (Army), Polri (Police), and the government, and certainly with the community,” he remarked.

The program which also aims to improve the welfare of the community is scheduled to begin on July 10, using local budget (APBD) funds amounting to Rp1, 1 billion.

“In order for the results achieved later on in time and of course with satisfactory quality results, then we need for a pre-TMMD,” he said again.