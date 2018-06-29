Rep looks into problems at ‘run-down’ Luyang Clinic

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe made an official visit to the Luyang Clinic yesterday morning to inspect and listen to briefings from the management staff and representatives from the Sabah Health Department.

After the briefing, Phoong said: “In my election manifesto, I promised to improve the basic facilities at the Luyang Clinic so that the public, particularly the patients, can enjoy a better medical environment.

“Before I was elected, I received many complaints regarding the service at the run-down clinic from the public, such as the air-conditioners were not repaired for a long time. This has caused patients to wait in a stuffy area.

“There was also water leaking from the roof, which led to some electrical failures. The toilet facilities are worn out as well and many medical facilities like X-ray film developing machines and dental specialized chairs are found seriously inadequate,” he remarked.

Phoong said he understood that the fire outbreak in April had affected some of the wires in the building, resulting in abnormal electricity supply in some areas.

“What is worse is that the building has not been properly maintained for 20 years. This has led to many basic facilities becoming outdated, while holes in the roof are allowed to proliferate.

“As a result, water leaks are found all over the clinic’s building and posing risk of electrical short circuits.

“The existence of holes in the roof has resulted in damage to electrical appliances, particularly air-conditioners, which left many parts of the clinic wihtout air-conditioning.

It has become difficult and uncomfortable for patients to wait during noon time. This also leaves medical staff in a difficult working environment, which is becoming a big challenge,” Phoong said.

“I will raise this issue at the upcoming state assembly sitting and will also debate on this matter,” he added.

Phoong said he would work closely with the clinic and the Health Department and put forward ideas to improve service efficiency. He is also seeking cooperation from the health department for the best solution.

“In addition to these problems, the clinic also faces the problems of insufficient parking space, flooding and stagnant water whenever it rains.

“I hope the clinic can provide me (with) a detailed report as soon as possible for me to take action (on) the problems faced by the clinic with the relevant units,” he said.