Shops told to remove affected canned fish brands immediately

KUCHING: Shop owners in Kuching who are selling brands of canned fish that are found to be contaminated with roundworms are told to remove these brands from their shelves and return to suppliers immediately.

Some shops are found to be still selling them, despite the potential harm this can cause to consumers.

This was discovered by Ministry of Local Government and Housing’s head of public health, Dr Cheong Yaw Liang, after visiting several outlets in Padungan this afternoon.

He also said more checks will be carried out starting tomorrow throughout Sarawak, following news that six more products were found by Ministry of Health to be contaminated with roundworms.

These brands are namely canned sardine brands from Cinta, Sea Fresh and HS Brand as well as mackerel fish in tomato sauce from the King Cup, Bintang and TC Boy brands. This came few days after roundworms were found in two canned sardine brands from China – TL Tan Lung and TLC.

“The public’s safety is our concern. If we found any shop selling it, we will advise the shop to take it down and we will issue them a warning letter.

“At the same time, the warning letter will be extended to the related agencies like Ministry of Health so that the cans will be tested. We will also inform KPDNKK (Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism ) that this shop is selling such product.

“If the shop refuses to take it down, then action will be taken according to the laws and ordinance that apply,” he said when met by reporters here.

The Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement released on June 27 had said the worms are from the genus Anisakis spp, which causes the anisakiasis disease in humans that normally occurs when humans eat seafood such as raw or not fully cooked fish infected with the Anisakis spp parasite.

Anisakiasis is a parasitic and zoonotic disease brought about by a congenital fish causing the nematode (worm) that attacks the gastrointestinal system such as the stomach and intestines of humans and can cause gastrointestinal problems or symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Noor Hisham had however assured that the health risk in the contaminated canned fish products is ‘very low’ because the worms would have died during the cooking process.

Despite this, Dr Cheong said it is better that the public do not consume these brands at the moment because of the potential harm that can happen.

“We wish that the public do not buy these brands. If you already have at home, don’t consume it. As for the shops, return the brands to supplier and remove from shelves as soon as possible.”