Skybridge project not abandoned – contractor

KOTA KINABALU: Petrofiq Sdn Bhd, the contractor for Sabah’s first skybridge project, can complete the air-conditioned overhead pedestrian link within a week once they have received their outstanding payments.

Its managing director, Kandrix Ng C.S. said the project had reached almost 95 per cent completion but the company had only been paid 35 per cent of the RM31.5 million contract value.

In other words, Petrofiq is still being owed RM20 million in outstanding payments.

Ng said the company had approached the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) under the Prime Minister’s Department to discuss the possibility of allocating the facilitation fund for the project directly to Petrofiq.

The 350-metre skybridge connects Oceanus Waterfront Mall, Warisan Square, Api-Api commercial centre, Centre Point Sabah and Asia City.

The pedestrian overpass will be equipped with air-conditioning, as well as allows for mini shops and convenience stores.

The skybridge is developed by Sunsea Development Sdn Bhd, who is also the developer of Oceanus Waterfront Mall.

Upon completion of the project, the skybridge will be handed over to Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).

Ng said Petrofiq was appointed as the contractor for the project in April 2016 and commenced work in July of the same year after installing underground power cables and piping.

“We have completed 94.5 per cent of the project and are only left with some minor works.

“Although the project is near completion, we have yet to receive the outstanding payments.

“Hence, we have gone slow on the skybridge but we did not abandon the project,” he stressed.

According to Ng, Sunsea Development was to claim the facilitation fund from UKAS after completion of the project.

He said his company had currently gone slow on the project.

At the same time, he said Petrofiq had approached UKAS to negotiate the possibility of allocating the facilitation fund directly to the company.

“Once the outstanding payments are settled in accordance with the project’s progress, we can complete the final works and hand over the sky bridge within a week.”

Ng added that Petrofiq has close to 300 employees who could be mobilized to complete the project.

He hoped the government would approve disbursing the facilitation fund to Petrofiq to expedite the completion of the skybridge, which ultimately would benefit locals and tourists.

Meanwhile, Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai said DBKK was waiting for the project management report from Sunsea Development on their discussion with the liquidator and the bank.

He said City Hall would follow up before deciding how DBKK could facilitate on the issue.