SMK Taman Tun Fuad to represent Sabah at National Youth Forum finals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: SMK Taman Tun Fuad, Kota Kinabalu emerged champion of the state-level National Youth Forum Competition 2018 and will be representing Sabah at the national finals in Kuala Lumpur on July 25.

Meanwhile, SMK Datuk Pengiran Gulpam and Sandakan SMK Kunak finished second and third respectively.

As for the individual titles, SMK Kunak’s Ahmad Wafi Yunos took home the Best Forum Participant Award while SMK Taman Tun Fuad’s Nur Fatehah Ahmad Fauzi won the Best Forum Chairperson Award.

The competition dubbed Pertandingan Forum Remaja, Sahibba, Deklamasi Sajak & Penyampaian Syair (or Youth Forum Competition, Scrabble and Poetry Recital Competition) was organised by the Dewan Bahasa Pustaka (DBP) Sabah, the State Education Department, the State Youth and Sports Ministry and INTAN Campus.

As the name suggests, the event had also featured other forms of competition, held from June 26 to 28 at INTAN Campus’ compounds and it involved 216 students and 120 teachers from 24 different districts.