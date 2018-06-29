SUPP’s bank accounts frozen – Dr Sim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian revealed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen the bank accounts of its headquarters for a period of three months.

He said the party has received a letter from its bank informing that its headquarters’ account has been frozen for MACC investigation.

Although he did not specify why, it was believed the investigation by MACC was made following a report that the party received RM1mil from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“SUPP will comply with any investigation by the authority, as it always had,” he said in a statement sent tonight.

A report has been lodged by Stampin PKR over allegations that SUPP received RM500,000 in 2012 and another RM500,000 in 2013 from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Stampin PKR deputy youth chief Jeffrey Mok made the report at the state MACC headquarters here on May 28.

Mok had said this was a serious allegation and urged SUPP to cooperate fully with MACC.

Mok also said that according to the MACC officer-in-charge, the report and relevant documents would be sent to the 1MDB task force.

Earlier today, the 1MDB taskforce confirmed that it has frozen a number of accounts belonging to Umno, several other political parties and individuals to facilitate ongoing investigations into alleged misappropriation of funds.

In addition to that, the taskforce also said that several accounts belonging to associations and companies linked to the case surrounding the embattled state investment fund have also been frozen.