Textbooks, activity books account for only 28 per cent of weight of school bags

PUTRAJAYA: Textbooks and activity books contribute only 28 per cent of the weight of school bags of primary school students, according to the findings of a study on the Weight of Primary School Students Bags 2017.

The study also found that 72 per cent of the weight of the bags were from stationery, private work books, religious school or curricular activities uniforms, food and drinks, gadgets and the bag itself.

As such, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the ministry has formulated a strategy to resolve the issue of the heavy bags by implementing several immediate measures including drawing up guidelines and recommendations for students, teachers, parents and the schools.

He said the ministry had also recommended that the schools adjust the students’ timetables to include only three or four subjects a day in class, and all activities to end in class or continued to the next class, reducing homework.

Speaking at a press conference held at his ministry here yesterday, Maszlee said teachers must abide by the Professional Circular (on workbooks/schedules) besides giving clear instructions to students on what to bring to class each day.

He said the Professional Circular and broadcast letter would be effective from January 2019 in a soft-landing.

Maszlee also said parents must instil in their children the habit of checking and organising their bags every day.

The Weight of Primary School Students’ Bags 2017 covers the school year, location (urban and rural), gender and type of school (national school, Chinese and Tamil schools). — Bernama