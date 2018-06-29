Third flash flood in two-year span hits Kpg Tabahan folk

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A flash flood lasting two hours on Wednesday caused thousands of ringgit worth of damage to residents of Kampung Tabahan, near here.

According to Penghulu Abu Tinggal, a total of 10 houses were affected during the flash flood, resulting in damage to electrical appliances, furniture and a car belonging to one resident.

“The flash flood yesterday (Wednesday) was the third such incident to occur in our area in two years,” he told the media yesterday.

He alleged that heavy siltation downstream of Tabahan river caused the water to overflow its bank each time there was heavy rain.

“Such problem had repeatedly being voiced to the relevant agencies and a working paper has previously been submitted on addressing the issue, involving a cost of RM5 million,” he added.

Commenting on the matter, Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah said he wants the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and the Public Works Department (JKR) to conduct a comprehensive study in the area.

“We have previously asked DID and JKR to conduct a thorough study to address the flood problem at the federal road in the area, especially along Sembiling, Emok and Tabahan rivers,” he said when contacted yesterday.

On Wednesday, Pandengan Road, which connects Limbang with Temburong in Brunei and Lawas district, was hit by flash flood following heavy rain starting at 3pm.

The situation caused traffic congestion along the route that lasted until late evening.