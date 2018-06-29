Umno’s among accounts frozen over 1MDB probe – task force

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The 1MDB Special Task Force today confirmed that it has frozen the accounts of a number of individuals and organisations, including UMNO and other political parties, over alleged irregularities associated with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

In a statement released today, the task force said that the accounts of associations and companies under investigation had also been frozen.

“The 1MDB Special Task Force gives the assurance that the investigation is being conducted fairly and professionally and in accordance with the laws,” it said.

The task force also called on all quarters to give room to the authorities to carry out the investigation and not speculate on or sensationalise the case as these might jeopardise the investigation process.

The 1MDB Special Task Force comprises former Attorney-General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail; former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed who is currently director-general of the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC); MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador. – Bernama