‘Up to Sarawakians to accept Bersatu or not’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: It is up to Sarawakians whether to accept or not Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) if it spreads its wings to Sarawak, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said neither he nor the Sarawak government could stop any political party, including Bersatu, to come to Sarawak.

“Of course we do not want the Malaya-based party to come here. If it is Sarawak-based party, it is ok, but Malayan party, what for?

“But based on law we cannot say no to them. So, it is up to Sarawakians to choose; whether they want the party or not,” he told reporters after attending the Gawai Raya open house organised by the Chief Minister’s Department at the old DUN Complex here yesterday.

He was asked if the Sarawak government would stop Bersatu from coming to Sarawak.

Abang Johari, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, reiterated that he would leave it to the people of Sarawak to judge the party.

“I cannot say no because under our law they can come. If we say cannot, sometimes people think we are afraid of them,” he added.

Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently said his party was considering setting up branches in Sarawak.

“We might go to Sarawak. That is because Pakatan Harapan parties are already in Sarawak, except Pribumi (Bersatu),” Dr Mahathir told a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters on June 25.

On whether they had submitted their application to register Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) with the Registrar of Societies (ROS), Abang Johari said it was in the process.

“We have not submitted our official application because the logo is not completed yet. Our logo design competition is still ongoing. You people can also join in the competition,” he said.

GPS is a replacement of Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN), which comprises PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, the Chief Minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang and State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani were also present at the Gawai Raya open house.