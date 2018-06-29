US eager to work closely with Sabah – ambassador

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has set up its American Corner Malaysia at the university library to strengthen ties with the US Embassy.

US Ambassador to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, said it was a commendable effort to celebrate the relationship between Sabah and the US, as well as its various cooperative endeavours.

“We’re very happy with the American corner here that boasts many activities focusing on young people, especially YSEALI (Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative), which could encourage youths in Sabah to visit the US.

“Over 7,000 students have participated in YSEALI both in the US and in the region, so we’re discussing how more Sabahan youths can apply for the programme and benefit from its activities,” she said, during a field trip to UMS on Wednesday.

The field trip was held in conjunction with the US celebration week in Kuala Lumpur, said Kamala, as well as America Day which commenced earlier, here.

She expressed eagerness for the US to continue working closely with Sabah and Malaysia as a whole, especially through the English Teaching Assistant (ETA) programme and encouraging STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.

“We want to encourage students to think of what they want to do after secondary school and expose them to opportunities both in and out of Malaysia.

“We have a fellow here training Sabahan teachers to introduce new ways of teaching English to students, and we also bring speakers in to talk about STEM education.

“Apart from that, the US and Sabah, as well as Malaysia as a whole, work closely in environmental issues as well as with wildlife, health issues, public health related to human-wildlife interaction, security issues with our coast guards and navy, and law enforcement to prevent trafficking cases,” she said.