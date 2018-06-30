Sabah 

18 illegal immigrants detained at water village in Tawau

The eighteen suspected illegal immigrants being detained at the marine police base.

TAWAU: Marine police detained eighteen illegal immigrants including eight women and seven children at a water village house, Mile 4 on Friday.

District Marine police commander DSP Mohd Nazri Ibrahim said the illegal immigrants aged between 2 to 47-years-old were seen entering Tawau from Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia at about 10.30pm in a speedboat.

He said when marine patrol boat wanted to stop the speedboat, the skipper tried to escape by entering the water village at Mile 4 where the boat hit a house pole and stopped.

Nazri said several people tried to escape by jumping into the water and a check on the speedboat found the 18 passengers without any documents which is an offense under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

