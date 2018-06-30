7-foot croc caught in drain

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Civil Defense Force (APM) caught a seven-foot long crocodile weighing at least 90kg near Sungai Teniku in Kuala Baram Friday.

The crocodile, a female, was caught after a grass cutter who was doing clearing works near the area saw the reptile and made a distress call to APM.

“We received a call around 3.41pm and immediately sent a team of personnel to check,” APM Miri officer-in-charge Capt. (PA) Mohd Hazle Shah Abdul Hamid said.

He said the team arrived at the location around 4.20pm and found the reptile inside a drain.

“They took about an hour to catch the reptile.

“It was later handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for further action,” Mohd Hazle said.