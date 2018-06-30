Call to give grace period to cease computer classes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Association of the Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian Divisions has appealed to the Ministry of Education for a grace period for Chinese-medium schools to cease conducting computer classes during school hours.

Minister of Education Dr Maszlee Malik had on Thursday called for the classes to cease immediately as they contravened the Education Act 1996 (Act 550) and should only be conducted as an extracurricular activity after school hours.

“All we are asking for is a grace period for us to deal with various issues, including computer teachers who will be out of job, as well as to redraw the class schedule,” said association president Jonathan Chai during the association’s 18th executive committee installation ceremony on Thursday.

“More importantly, the various school boards will have to look into whether there is a breach of agreement with computer suppliers because they are responsible for the agreement inked earlier.”

Chai suggested the grace period be until the end of this year.

“We plan to have a meeting with the minister to request for a grace period but with the order issued today (Thursday), it seems that there is no point doing so. However, we will keep on fighting for a grace period.”

Chai said the Chinese community is also disappointed with the ministry’s decision to stop the relocation of six Chinese-medium schools and the construction of eight Chinese-medium schools nationwide.

“We understand that the PH government is trying all it can to reduce costs in running the nation but these schools have been long overdue.

“We hope the new PH government can do better than this and do not allow financial constraints to get in the way of the development of Chinese education,” he added.

Bandar Kuching member of parliament Dr Kelvin Yii, who represented Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen at the event, said the PH government and Democratic Action Party (DAP) will protect the welfare and rights of Chinese schools.

He said he would meet both Maszlee and deputy Teo Nie Ching, and request they pay a working visit to Sarawak.

“I will put forward the request to them and when they visit Sarawak, you (school boards) can discuss the matter with them directly.”