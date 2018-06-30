Chinese bronze drum sets new Guinness World Record

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NANNING: A giant bronze drum made in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has set a new record as the world’s largest bronze drum, according to a spokesperson for Guinness World Records.

Measuring 6.68 meters in diameter and 2.8 meters in depth, the drum weighs 50 tonnes.

It was designed by Wei Qichu, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of bronze drum casting. It took Wei about 10 months to complete the drum.

The drum head is decorated with four frog sculptures, with traditional Maonan ethnic group patterns and masks between them.

The base of the drum consists of four 2.68-meter-high stone bulls.

An event celebrating the new world record was held in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County in Hechi, a city known for making bronze drums. – Xinhua News Agency