Lite Stories 

Chinese bronze drum sets new Guinness World Record

A guest beats a gigantic bronze drum during a celebration in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 29, 2018. Xinhua News Agency photo

 

NANNING:  A giant bronze drum made in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has set a new record as the world’s largest bronze drum, according to a spokesperson for Guinness World Records.

Measuring 6.68 meters in diameter and 2.8 meters in depth, the drum weighs 50 tonnes.

It was designed by Wei Qichu, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of bronze drum casting. It took Wei about 10 months to complete the drum.

The drum head is decorated with four frog sculptures, with traditional Maonan ethnic group patterns and masks between them.

The base of the drum consists of four 2.68-meter-high stone bulls.

An event celebrating the new world record was held in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County in Hechi, a city known for making bronze drums. – Xinhua News Agency

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.