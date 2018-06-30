Curtin’s accounting programmes get ICAEW recognition

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from Curtin University are now recognised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW). Accompanying this prestigious recognition is the granting of five Credits for Prior Learning (CPL) at the Certificate Level.

Both accounting programmes are offered by the Faculty of Business at Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia), the university’s largest international campus and global hub in Asia.

Acting Dean of the faculty, Associate Professor Pauline Ho said the added recognition will further strengthen the accounting programmes at Curtin Malaysia and encourage more enrolment in an education sector where programmes recognition, accreditation, and subject rankings are crucial in the choice of programme and institution.

She said Curtin’s accounting programmes are now recognised by five major accounting professional bodies, namely CPA Australia, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), ICAEW and Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (MICPA-CAANZ).

Professor Ho added that being granted CPL credits was significant as Curtin University, including its international campuses in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and Mauritius, is one of only three Australian institutions given the recognition and is listed on the ICAEW CPL website.

ICAEW has over 147,000 members with over 15,000 living and working outside the United Kingdom. In 2015, 8,256 students joined ICAEW, the highest figure. 82 of the United Kingdom’s FTSE 100 companies have an ICAEW Chartered Accountant on their boards.

To be admitted to ICAEW, applicants must complete 450 days of relevant work experience (training) and pass a series of examinations. During the training, candidates need to display professional ethics and scepticism along with commitment towards continuous professional development which must be maintained even after the qualification has been obtained. This pathway is defined as ACA qualification.

There are three levels of ACA examinations (Certificate, Professional and Advanced) and six papers each at Certificate and Professional Level, and three at Advanced Level. Curtin students are exempted from five examinations at Certificate Level: Accounting, Assurance, Business and Finance, Law and Principles of Taxation

To apply for the credits, students need to achieve a minimum grade of 50 per cent in each of the required modules, before advancing to Professional and Advanced Levels. After finishing 10 papers, they would have completed the ICAEW professional programme and qualify as Chartered Accountants.

Curtin Malaysia offers Curtin’s Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting (single major) and Accounting and Finance, Accounting and Banking, and Accounting and Entrepreneurship (double majors).