Divers battle floodwater in cave search

MAE SAI, Thailand: Divers trying to reach 12 boys trapped in a Thai cave battled fast-flowing floodwaters yesterday as their desperate search for survivors entered a sixth day.

Heavy rains that have battered the area are complicating the enormous rescue effort, sending tonnes of water gushing through the complex.

Emergency workers say torrents have filled two chambers, blocking access to where the youngsters and their football coach might have retreated.

The darkness inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Chiang Rai province is being compounded by the muddy water, reducing visibility to just a few centimetre, in conditions some rescuers have likened to swimming in cold coffee.

Thailand’s junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha arrived in the area early yesterday to console desperate families who have camped outside the cave since the boys went missing on Saturday.

“I regard them as my own children too,” he told families before having lunch with them and leading a meditation with the group.

“The main problem is water inside the cave,” he added.

The harrowing search for the boys, aged 11 to 16, was suspended for several hours Thursday but resumed when rescuers were able to drill a makeshift drain.

“They went in yesterday and they dived for several hours,” Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told AFP.

Several water pumps were set up to pump water away from the site and an additional 40 were being shipped in from Bangkok yesterday, he added.

Other teams scoured the mountain for places to bore a hole into the cave without collapsing the roof.

“It’s possible in theory but could be hard because the (drill) machine weighs two tonnes, so we have to figure out how to lift it and where to place it,” Narongsak said.

Three British divers and a team of US experts are at the scene to help some 1,000 Thai Navy, Army and Airforce personnel, along with police and border guards dispatched to find the young football team and their 25-year-old coach.

One of the British divers entered a newly-discovered chamber that rescue officials described as a ‘promising’ lead earlier.

Survival kits with food, water and medicine, dubbed ‘boxes of hope’ by officials, were also lowered into the crevice.

Torrential rains finally eased yesterday morning after nearly a week of downpours and heavy fog in the area near the Laos and Myanmar borders.

Officials said the young footballers had been in the cave many times before and know the site well, buoying hopes they are still alive even with scarce food and light and hemmed in by water.

“It’s not ideal, but maybe not totally tragic yet,” Josh Morris, founder of Chiang Mai Rock Climbing Adventures, told AFP.

“Boys in a cave who have their wits about them and know the area – I think there’s a good chance they have significant time,” he said from Chiang Mai. — AFP