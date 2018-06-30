Foundation has given out scholarships worth RM3.53 million

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Since its inception in 1985, the Datuk Hii Yu Peng & Datin Loh Leh Huong Foundation(DHYPF) has given out RM3.53 million worth of scholarships.

Foundation secretary Hii Ching Chiong said the amount benefitted 420 recipients.

He told a press conference at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday that the foundation had selected 10 out of 37 applicants for the scholarship this year. The 10 successful applicants would be informed in due time.

To the unsuccessful applicants, Hii told them not to be discouraged as they could still apply for the scholarship next year.

Earlier, Hii chaired a meeting which decided on the successful applicants for this year’s scholarship awards.

Also present were DHYPF Board of Trustees executive members Lau Wun Hui and Wong Mee Ing.

Meanwhile, Hii reminded scholarship recipients who are still studying as well as the 10 successful new applicants to call the foundation office at 084-335888 for the purpose of submitting the results of their academic achievements.