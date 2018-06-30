Lok Kawi Wildlife Park to undergo restructuring – minister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Lok Kawi Wildlife Park will undergoing restructuring said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew.

Once in place, the restructured Park will see a panel of advisors on the upkeep of the park and welfare of the animals there being set up.

“To prevent speculations, there will be more engagements with the public. A public relations officer from the Park will be appointed soon to engage the public on the status of the zoo. This includes animal received or born in the zoo, animal that dies, (of what disease), special exhibits of animals etc so the public can be aware the status of the zoo and not circulate information that may not include the latest status.

“ The PRO’s main duty is to liaise with the public, the tourism ministry and the tour companies so they can start bringing tourists to the park,” Liew told the media after a briefing at the park by Sabah Wildlife Department director and the Park’s Vet Officer today following the reports on the deaths of two Borneo Pygmy elephants it has in its captivity.