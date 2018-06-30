Murder suspects remanded 7 days

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Five men suspected of involvement in the murder of a 58-year-old woman in Pulau Kerto on Wednesday were produced in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday, where they were ordered to undergo remand for seven days.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 31, were arrested at Pulau Kerto on Thursday afternoon.

The mother of one of the suspects told reporters at the courthouse that she could not believe her son was involved in the case.

She said the family knew the victim, Ting Poh Sing, and her family.

Ting was found dead, with her hands and feet bound, at her house in Pulau Kerto at about 6pm on Wednesday.

There were injuries on her eyes, bruises on the elbows and right side of her chest. Her two mobile phones were missing.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.