NS postponement regressive, says Paulus

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawak Backbenchers Club chairman Paulus Palu Gumbang expressed his surprise and disagreed with the decision to indefinitely postpone the National Service (NS) Training Programme, saying it is a step backwards.

He said this when asked to comment on the report that the National Service Training Department (JLKN) announced yesterda that the programme (PLKN) Third Group Series 15/2018 has been postponed until further notice.

A statement issued by the department’s corporate communication division, said the training was postponed as the intake of trainees for the year exceeded the target, which was 20,022 people and all those who had received the notice to attend the training on the specified dates were not required to go to the training camps.

The department will not be issuing a notice on the postponement to the trainees concerned, it added.

Saying it is a regressive move, Paulus said the training programme has proven to be useful and effective in instilling self-confidence and discipline among trainees upon completion of the programme.

“We have parents coming to tell us that it is good as their children are more discipline, including making their own beds which they never do previously after undergoing the training, “ he said.

He said the programme is a good avenue for character building for the trainees and enable them to learn about the country’s history.

Paulus, who had served in the Ministry of Defence and Information Department prior to taking up politics, hoped this programme would be continued later.

“ The excuse that the postponement was due to intake of trainees exceeding the target this year does not hold much water, “ he said.