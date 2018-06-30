Old shaft blower at Jln TAR building catches fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A shaft blower located on the first level of a commercial building at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here caught fire in an afternoon incident today.

The incident that occurred around 1.55pm was believed to have happened during the cutting process of the old shaft blower, which was behind a fast food chain restaurant that is currently undergoing renovation and maintenance works.

Sparks from the cutting process was believed to have ignited oil on the metal surface.

Fire and Rescue personnel from both Padungan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations rushed to the scene and the fire was fully put out at about 3:15pm, amid pouring rain.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Fire at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Kuching. Posted by BorneoPost Online on Jumaat, 29 Jun 2018