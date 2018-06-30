PM accorded official welcome at Bogor Presidential Palace

Click to print (Opens in new window)

JAKARTA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was accorded an official welcome at the Bogor Presidential Palace here yesterday in conjunction with the Malaysian Prime Minister’s two-day official visit to Indonesia.

Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, arrived at the palace at 10.10 am and were greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo.

Dr Mahathir then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by the Indonesian Presidential Security Force.

The Prime Minister flew into Jakarta Thursday to begin the official visit which signifies the strong relations between the two countries over the past 60 years.

This visit to Indonesia is Dr Mahathir’s first to a Southeast Asian country after he assumed the post of Prime Minister on May 10 following the stunning victory of the Pakatan Harapan coalition he leads.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to have a four-eyed meeting with Jokowi, as the Indonesian President is fondly called, and subsequently engage in a delegation meeting which is expected to see both sides discuss bilateral issues of mutual concern.

The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference following the talks.

Dr Mahathir’s visit will provide a platform for the two leaders to further strengthen the bilateral relations and cooperation. It would also allow Malaysia to highlight the government’s latest policies and its stand, particularly on issues of mutual concern and benefit.

At the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Dr Mahathir and Jokowi are scheduled to together plant a Meranti sapling.

Over the past two days, the media in Indonesia had given wide coverage to Dr Mahathir’s official visit. — Bernama