Retirement offers chance for quality family time — Abdul Wahid

KUALA LUMPUR: After 17 years of serving the nation, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar who retires as group chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) today, said he is looking forward to take a break and spend some quality time with his family.

He will also be retiring from his post as the trustee for the Bumiputra Investment Foundation.

“After 17 years of national service with government-linked companies, starting with the UEM-Renong

Group (2001-2004), Telekom Malaysia (2004-2008), Maybank (2008-2013), Malaysian government (2013-2016) and PNB (2016-2018), I will take a short break to spend some time with my family,” he said.

In a statement yesterday, PNB announced Abdul Wahid’s retirement and the appointment of ex-Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz, as the new group chairman beginning July 1, 2018.

“This allows for a smooth and orderly transition in leadership of PNB’s board of directors to ensure the investment and operations are not jeopardised,” he said in a WhatsApp message yesterday.

Abdul Wahid also congratulated Zeti on her appointment as the country’s largest unit trust fund’s fourth chairman since its establishment in 1978.

He said Zeti’s appointment was a continuation of PNB’s leadership tradition which comprised renowned and reputable figures known for their high integrity and capability, beginning with the late Tun Ismail Ali and Tun Ahmad Sarji.

“As the third chairman of PNB, I am happy to hand over my duties to Zeti at a time when PNB is and will continue to remain financially sound, while maintaining its reputation as a national institution of high integrity.

“I believe Zeti and other members of the board, president and group chief executive (CE) Datuk Abdul Rahman and the top management of PNB group will continue to spearhead the group towards further success,” he said.

He also thanked the board of directors, chief executive officer and the staff for their support and assistance throughout his tenure.

“I wish PNB group the best of luck. I believe that with Zeti as the chairman and Abdul Rahman as president and group CE, PNB will continue its success and achieve its aspirations to become a distinctive world-class investment firm,” he added. — Bernama