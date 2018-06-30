RM46, 998 raised at Nexus Beach Run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KARAMBUNAI: Nexus Resort & Spa Karambunai has successfully raised a whopping RM46, 998 for charity from its annual Nexus Beach Run.

The proceeds from the run will be donated to Madrasah Waqaf Islamiah Sabah-Sembulan, Holy Family Residence for Senior Citizen Homes, Purak-Papar and St Rose Convent Kota Marudu, equally.

“The encouragement from the participants that dug out their trainers and for running for charity was overwhelming,” Nexus general manager Muhammad Irwan Goh said.

The event, which was held yesterday was officiated by Karambunai assemblyman cum Trade and Industry Minister Azhar Matussin.

During the press conference, Azhar, on behalf of the State Government, congratulated the resort for its noble efforts in helping the underprivileged community of the state.

He was also impressed by the resort’s occupancy rate, which is not estimated to be around 80 per cent, thus indicating a bright future for the tourism industry in Karambunai.

The run was divided into two categories, 12km and 6km and both had covered a combination of running on the beach and on the road within the resort amidst its lush greenery.

“Above all, the race provided an excellent opportunity for participants to get active and challenge themselves while supporting a local cause,” Irwan added.

The participants were also treated with an after party, lucky draws, activities and performances.