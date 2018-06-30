Sarawak Championship promotes golf, tourism in state — Karim

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is happy to be involved in the inaugural US$300,000 (RM1.21 million) Sarawak Championship as one of the sponsors in the event that will be held at the Damai Golf and Country Club (DGCC) in Damai, Santubong from July 4 to 7.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hoped that the prestigious event would help promote the sport and tourism in Sarawak.

“It will bring in about 150 professional golfers from all over the world and among the stars are Gaganjeet Bhuller

from India, Micah Lauren Shin of USA, Xiao Bowen from China and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand,” he told a press conference yesterday.

“Others are Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa from India, Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand as well as Ben Leong and Nicholas Fung who are our home hopes,” he added.

According to the minister, who is also Asajaya assemblyman, Sarawak has a lot of good golf courses and one of them is DGCC which is surrounded with beautiful scenery.

“Hopefully with this kind of tournament that will be shown on television all over the world, it will help to lift up the name of Sarawak and DGCC, and that golfers around the world will come to play in Sarawak.

“I hope that the golfers will come together with their family members and friends and during the stay here they will take

the opportunity to visit the Sarawak Cultural Village as well as attend the Rainforest Music Festival.

“I would like to thank the sponsors among whom are the Sarawak government, Sarawak Energy, DGCC, Arus Asajaya and Normah Medical Centre,” he added.

Also present were Asian Tour Players and Affairs manager Unho Park, Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, DGCC general manager Roslan Mohd Salleh, Sarawak Energy executive vice president for corporate services Aisah Eden and other representatives of the sponsors.