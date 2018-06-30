Thai ace eyes second AT title in Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Four-time Asian Development Tour (ADT) champion Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand will be looking to capture his second Asian Tour (AT) title at the Sarawak championship at Damai Golf and Country Club in Santubong from July 4 to 7.

Joining the 29-year-old who won his ADT title in Sarawak four years ago in the inaugural US$300,000 (RM1.21 million) event is a strong cast of international stars comprising more than 30 AT champions from 20 countries.

They include eight-time AT winner Gaganjeet Bhullar of India and his compatriots Jyoti Randhawa and AT number one Jeev Milka Singh, 2017 Rookie of the Year Micah Lauren Shin of USA, Xiao Bowen of China and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.

The local challenge will be spearheaded by Nicholas Fung and Ben Leong from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“I won in Sarawak before, although it is a different golf course. It has been four years since I won in Sarawak but I am looking forward to going to Malaysia next week.

“It always feels like home in Malaysia. I used to go there a lot when I play in the ADT so I am very happy to go back to Malaysia,” Pavit said in a press statement.

The Thai ace sensationally won his first AT title at the Venetian Macao Open in 2016 where he beat Anirban Lahiri on the first play-off hole.

“I have a lot of good memories in Malaysia. I won two of my ADT titles in this country. Everything is good for me right now. My wrist is okay and my game is feeling strong. I am driving the ball good.

“I feel very confident. We got a stretch of events coming up so hopefully I can get some good results.

“At this point, my aim is to finish in the year in the top 60 and keep my card.

“I have been playing well this season and it has been almost two years since I won in Macao. I want to win again,” said Pavit who is ranked number 46 on the Habitat for Humanity standings.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Fung was delighted with the new addition of the Sarawak Championship on the Asian Tour.

“I know the Sarawak government and Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports have been trying very hard to host an Asian Tour event and now that is happening, it is good for Sarawak and the Malaysian golfers,” said Fung who is looking to win his second AT title.

“The culture in Sarawak is different so the players can expect a very nice cultural change as compared to Kuala Lumpur where we usually have our AT events.

“The Sarawakians are really friendly and DGCC is a nice course.

“I have played a lot at DGCC when I was an amateur so I am rally looking forward to it,” added Fung.