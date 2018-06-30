Ting keeps mum about appearance at KL High Court

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak-born businessman Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing arrived at the Bankruptcy Division of Kuala Lumpur

High Court yesterday following a warrant of arrest issued against him.

Without his lawyers present, Ting was seen meeting Kuala Lumpur High Court senior assistant registrar Nik Siti Norazlini Nik Mohamed Faiz in the chambers pertaining to a case filed by Bumiputera Commerce Bank Bhd (now CIMB Bank) against him.

According to an online news report, Ting had told reporters that he would not be issuing any statement and asked photographers not to take his pictures.

His lawyers also declined to talk to the press – only stating that they would go in after Ting met the court’s senior assistant registrar.

“He (Ting) will issue a statement later, if needed,” they were reported to have said.

It was reported earlier this month that an arrest warrant was issued against Ting for his non-presence in court.

He had on June 8 said he would comply with the order to be present in court for failing to show up the previous day.

“They want me to be there on June 29, I’ll be there. I haven’t received the notice but I saw it on the papers. If I don’t come on that day, they would arrest me,” said Ting.

He explained that he could not attend court on June 7 as he was busy with his development project in Langkawi and had only received the order to appear three days beforehand.

Ting also reportedly described the court appearance for a bankruptcy case as being ‘just a small matter, claiming that

certain quarters were trying to embarrass him after he

announced that he was embarking on his ‘RM30-billion Langkawi project’.

“I’m not a murderer, neither am I a criminal, and people are trying to embarrass me.

“I will be there (court) at the end of the month and I will not run away from them,” he was further quoted as having said.

The warrant of arrest was issued under Section 28 of the Insolvency Act 1967.