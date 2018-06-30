Tunku Putra to stage ‘Annie Jr’ family musical from July 6-8

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Tunku Putra School here is set to present the popular and well-loved family musical Annie Jr from July 6 to 8 at its multi-purpose hall with performances starting at 7pm.

Directed by the school’s head of Creative and Performing Arts, Angela Williams, the musical features the plight of little orphan Annie (permission of Musical Theatre International) based on a book by Thomas Meehan with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

The heart-warming musical will be staged for the first time by Tunku Putra with the plucky and ever-positive Annie charming her way into everyone’s hearts.

“Fans are encouraged to join her fun-filled adventure as she finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace and loveable mutt, Sandy, along with well-known songs including ‘Tomorrow,’ ‘You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,’ and ‘Hard Knock Life’,” said the school through a press statement yesterday.

The cast ranging in age from eight to seventeen will offer audience the depth and breadth of both seasoned and upcoming talents.

The mean Miss Hannigan will be played by Sharifah Afra Arijah, alongside Alvira Amalia as Annie and Hanif Arip as the self-made billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

Daniel Wee will be the devious Rooster with Keesha Lau as Lily St Regis. The lovely voice of Sharifah Nuralwiah Alsree as Warbuck’s secretary Grace Farrell will surely captivate the audience .

Tickets priced at RM50 for general admission or RM100 for front row seats can be purchased by calling Pei Sheng at 016 223 2108.