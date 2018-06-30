We have not jumped ship – PRS MPs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong refuted rumours that he and two other Members of Parliament from PRS had left their party to join PKR.

When contacted today, he said it was untrue that this had happened to him with Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat.

He said: “We three are still with PRS. We have not jumped ship. I am surprised to hear of the rumours about us leaving our party.”

Wilson Ugak said what had been speculated was purely fake news.

He said he had just returned from attending the closing of Gawai Festival on Friday night at Ulu Tubau in his constituency, and was shocked to hear the rumours.

He maintained he was still a PRS man and that he and the other two are loyal to PRS.

He said he was not involved in any offer or negotiation with any middleman about leaving their party.