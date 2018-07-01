A coalition of strength

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

GPS fortified by local political parties and local leadership, says Abang Johari

BINTULU: Sarawak-based political parties led by local leaders are the strength of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In this respect, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg believes that no one, except local Sarawakians, should lead the Sarawak government and represent fellow Sarawakians.

“Every cloud has a silver lining – (the outcome of) the 14th general election might have some good aspects to it.

“We have to stick firmly to the strong mandate given by the people to the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in the last state election, which is to protect and preserve the rights of Sarawak as accorded under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 – many of which have been eroded,” he spoke at a Hari Raya gathering in Kampung Jepak near here yesterday.

Minister in Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, who is Jepak assemblyman, was also present.

Adding on, Abang Johari also said during the previous partnership between Sarawak government and Barisan Nasional (BN), there had been no clear platform for Sarawak leaders to protect the rights of Sarawak and Sarawakians – this was the main reason by the Sarawak government to leave BN and form GPS.

“Under BN, we were subject to the decision of the top BN leaders in Kuala Lumpur. (There was) nothing much that we could do – whatever they said, we just had to follow.

“Now it is timely for us to have our own political power in Sarawak for the future of Sarawakians – the Sarawakians would take care of Sarawak and we would stand on our own feet,” said the chief minister.