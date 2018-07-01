Abner strikes good form ahead of Perak Sukma

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Sukma elite bowler Abner Loo Chun Lik received a big confidence boost ahead of the Perak Sukma when he finished second in the Men’s Graded B Masters at the 44th Hong Kong International Open Bowling Championship in Hong Kong on Friday.

Loo and Eugene Oh of Singapore had posted a similar score of 1,529 pins to tie for the second place and they played a one-game roll-off where Loo won 214-176. China’s Fang Jin Fei took the title with 1,567 pins.

This is Loo’s first international success this year and he will be looking forward to doing well in Sukma XIX this September 12-22.

The Boys U18 champion in Hong Kong International Open last year was the Youth Open winner in this year’s Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships in April.

“I am pretty happy with my performance today and that has made up for the disappointment in the Thailand International Open earlier this year.

“My confidence adds up in every exposure competition and I think the guidance from the coaches is also very important for me to improve myself,” he added.

Team manager Robert Lu, who is Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak vice president, was also pleased with Loo’s achievement.

“The qualifying scores were so high in the Open categories and you need to have something like 1,400 pins to make the qualifying.

“Abang Afiq (Yazid Abang Azman) was so close with 1,375 pins and he could only get into the reserves list while Tiong fell short of 15-20 pins,” Lu said via an interview through Whatsapp.

He said Sarawak’s bowling technical consultant from Australia Paul Delaney was also at the championship to monitor the bowlers including Christopher Tiong Lee Siong and Mohd Zuhayr Redza Noor Azrul.

Accompanying the team was Sarawak head coach Jackson Ting and coach Bong Kihow.