Another man detained to assist in murder probe

SIBU: Police have detained another person to facilitate investigation into the murder of a 58-year-old woman here.

The 27-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday, is being placed on remand for seven days.

On Friday, police arrested five individuals – aged between 22 and 31 – to assist in the investigation of the murder of one Ting Poh Sing, whose body was found at her house in Pulau Kerto on Wednesday.

Her hands and feet were bound, and there were injuries on her eyes, as well as bruises on her elbows and the right side of her chest.

Two mobile phones belonging to her were missing.

The post mortem was conducted on Friday.

Investigation is ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Additionally, police took all six detainees to Sibu Hospital yesterday morning to undergo some blood tests.