Ben eyes second Asian Tour title in Damai

KUCHING: Malaysian professional golfer Ben Leong is hoping to capture his second Asian Tour title at the inaugural Sarawak Championship at the Damai Golf and Country Club (DGCC) in Santubong from July 4 to 7.

The 32-year old who hails from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah counts himself, India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and John Catlin among the contenders for the title.

“We won’t know the winner yet because anything can happen over the four days of competition.

“We play quite often actually around in Asia, it is pretty much the same field and it is just that the venue will be different,” Leong told reporters at the press conference for the Sarawak Championship at a local restaurant on Friday.

In fact, to prepare for the big event, Leong, who played in South Korea last week, skipped this week’s Queen’s Cup in Thailand to come down to Kuching to get adapted to the playing conditions at DGCC.

Unlike another professional from Sabah, Nicholas Fung who have played here (DGCC) as an amateur, Leong is playing at the course for the first time. He is quick to give the thumbs up for the course.

“I am feeling great, the weather has been nice when I played yesterday during practice and the golf course is great shape. We have the mountain view and the ocean view. It is really nice and I am sure all the players will really enjoy it at this event,” he said.

He is ranked number 40 in the Habitat For Humanity Standings while Gaganjeet is No. 12. Top players from Thailand Jazz Janewattanond is No. 16 and Pavit Tangkamolprasert is at No. 46.

Leong was born in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and has been playing professional golf for about 12 years, with five professional wins to his credit.

His first AT win came in 2008 at the Worldwide Selangor Masters where he beat Thai star Thongchai Jaidee by a single stroke.

Since then he has also won the Mercedes-Benz Masters, the Terengganu Masters and the I&P Group Closed Championship.

Last year, he bagged his first Asian Development Tour (ADT) title at the PGM Northport Glenmarie Championship.

The Sarawak Championship is the third new Asian Tour event announced this year following the Asia-Pacific Classic in China and UMA CNS Open Golf Championship in Pakistan.

The Asian Tour also sanctioned the ISPS HANDA New Zealand Open for the first time earlier this year.