Body found hanging on tree

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The body of a 33-year-old civil servant was found hanging on a tree behind his house in Kampung Tematu near here yesterday.

The victim’s sibling stumbled upon the body at 7.20am before calling the police.

According to a member of his family, the victim showed no change in his attitude apart from being quiet for the last three days.

His body was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem.

In a separate incident, fishermen near Kampung Sejingkat were shocked to discover a body stucked between the roots of a tree opposite Kampung Sejingkat, here at about 12.37pm yesterday.

The body of the 31-year-old foreigner was identified as Muhammad Sanim who was working with a local company here.

The victim was reported missing by his employer on Wednesday and a police report was subsequently lodged on the same day.