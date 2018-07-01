Chasing the salted egg yolk trend

Food lovers will notice that every year, a new food trend emerges that has everyone rushing to outlets or stores to try out the new flavour for themselves.

Sometimes, it is a completely new and unheard of flavour or taste. Other times, it is a flavour which most Asians are familiar with but are now finding ways of incorporating into different types of food.

This year’s ongoing trend, which does not seem to be dying out anytime soon, is none other than the much loved salted egg yolk.

Prior to adapting this flavour into snacks or pastries, salted egg yolks were more commonly found in cooked local dishes such as prawns, crabs, chicken meat, vegetables and so on.

They are also used in the traditional rice dumplings (zongzi) or mooncakes which are usually consumed during the dragon boat festivals and mid-autumn festivals, respectively.

Now, it seems that most people in the food and beverage industry are finding this flavour versatile enough to be mixed with almost any type of dish or food product.

On the booming salted egg yolk trend, business owner Happy Wong believed that this has always been present.

“It’s just that, I think that in Kuching now, it’s getting a bit more popular because different people are doing different things (with the salted egg yolk flavour),” she told Bizhive

“I think Kuching has a bit more talent nowadays so they are able to bring in all these things.

“The Malaysian market is a very predictable yet unpredictable market because everyone follows trends. Even if they don’t like it, they will order it just to try it, especially Kuching people I think.

“With the salted egg yolk trend, I think it’s a hit-and-miss kind of thing, whereby some people really like it and some people don’t.”

BizHive Weekly takes a look at how some of the local businesses have cashed in on this salted egg yolk trend and how they have adapted this flavour into food that suit the locals’ tastebuds.

Jumping on the croissant bandwagon

Cubic Delight PLT – Hungry Dino Salted Eggyolk Chips

Riding on the success of Hungry Dino’s Molten Salted Eggyolk Croissants, Cubic Delight PLT (Cubic Delight) is now producing its very own version of the salted egg yolk chips much to the delight of Kuchingites and beyond.

Cubic Delight started out as a food truck operator under the brand name ‘Hungry Dino’ in 2016 and has since expanded to catering services under ‘Jordan’s Signature’ and manufacturing of its popular Hungry Dino Salted Eggyolk Chips.

“Actually, the salted egg yolk (flavour) is one of our specialties as with our salted egg yolk croissants earlier, it was quite successful.

“We noticed there were these salted egg yolk chips being sold in Singapore and there was no one selling them here at that time so that’s why we tried to bring (this idea) into the market here.

“We did our own experiments and came up with our own recipes, that’s how our Hungry Dino Salted Eggyolk Chips came about,” Cubic Delight partner and manager Bong Sik Soon told BizHive Weekly.

According to Bong, perfecting the recipe took countless trials, going through more than 10 versions before they were able to come up with just the right taste with the chips.

“Challenges we have faced so far since launching this product would mostly revolve around perfecting the recipe during the trial period.

“When we started out, the recipe was perhaps 80 per cent completed and along the way, we got feedbacks on the taste and gradually worked on it until we got the flavour we wanted.”

Currently, Cubic Delight is selling its chips at a few locations aside from its Hungry Dino food truck.

“We are also selling at Green Heights Mall, Earthlings Coffee Workshop, Fishball Cafe at Padungan Road and recently we teamed up with The Stage Kch, which is a bar at Brighton Square. So in all, we have four other places selling our chips.

“We also take orders online and then we send out our chips to other states. Within Sarawak, we usually use buses to deliver the goods.”

Bong noted that while there is less demand for the chips in other states compared to here, demand is nevertheless still present.

Due to the popular salted egg yolk chips trend which started in Singapore, Cubic Delight did not really need to do much marketing for its chips because people already know about these kind of snacks.

“We mainly market our products through word of mouth.”

He further believed that the salted egg yolk flavour is quite versatile but to get the authentic taste, Cubic Delight only uses the real salted egg yolks in the manufacturing of the chips.

“This has been what we practised since we launched our croissants last time and we still practise this with all our other salted egg yolk recipes even for our food catering business.

“Salted egg yolk is a very versatile ingredient, it just depends on how you use it for dishes. For our catering, we also do use this flavour for dishes such as chicken, prawns and others.”

As the Hungry Dino Salted Eggyolk Chips has no added preservatives, its shelf life is around 1.5 months.

Since launching this product, Bong revealed that business has definitely been boosted by the sale of the chips.

He noted that at one point, sales from chips was almost the same as the revenue derived from the Hungry Dino food truck business.

“We are working on selling our product in supermarkets but there’s a few processes that we are going through, but hopefully we will get this out there soon.

“We also have some distributors asking about it, we are working on it, we’ll see how it goes.”

Cubic Delight has even gotten requests to export the chips to China and other parts of Asia.

However, due to its shorter shelf life, the company has run into an obstacle on this matter.

Cubic Delight is looking into this matter as it does have hopes to expand to other markets in the near future.

On how the Hungry Dino Salted Eggyolk Chips compares to other competitors out there, the entrepreneur said it depends on which brand it is being compared to.

“Some brands in Singapore are using a coconut base but we don’t. Those in Singapore, those that we tried, they actually use real salted egg yolks and that’s where the similarities are.

“But if you compare with those that just use salted egg yolk powder, the difference in taste is definitely very far apart.”

Overall, Bong opined that the salted egg yolk flavour is a sustainable trend in Malaysia and the rest of Southeast Asia.

“This is a flavour that we know, that we are used to. Initially, when we launched the Molten Salted Eggyolk Croissants last time, we thought it would be just a trend but then it sustained for much longer than what we expected and from there, we moved on to salted egg yolk chips, which also received very good response from our customers.”

As such, he believes that the trend of incorporating salted egg yolk flavour into various types of food is here to stay.

Of pastries, cakes and burgers

The Patisserie Cafe – Salted Egg Yolk Puffs, Croissants and Cheesecakes

When owner Anna Bong opened The Patisserie Cafe a year ago, simultaneously launching her signature salted egg yolk puffs, little did she realise how popular her pastry was going to be.

At the time, Anna said that the cafe was the only outlet in Kuching producing salted egg yolk puffs.

“I came up with the idea of pairing salted egg yolk with puffs because I thought the crispy texture of my puff complements the flavour.”

Since then, she has expanded The Patisserie Cafe’s salted egg yolk menu to include croissants and cheesecake.

“The croissant was introduced six months ago. As for the cheesecake, it is a new recipe which I have recently come up with and is a new introduction in The Patisserie menu. It was launched just a few months ago.

“The taste of our salted egg yolk filling is different because it has been modified to be less salty, which I think is better overall for customers’ taste buds.”

Currently, the cafe’s best seller is still its salted egg yolk puffs, which appeals to people of all ages.

In fact, The Patisserie Cafe has a lot of returning customers who come in just to have the salted egg yolk puffs ‘to-go’ or on the spot.

“I don’t think the salted egg yolk flavour is seasonal.

“I do have a lot of regular customers coming in to takeaway my salted egg yolk puffs. Usually, when they come in to try the puffs, they may also try the cafe’s other salted egg yolk croissants or cheesecakes.”

On whether the salted egg yolk flavour can be easily adaptable into any dish or pasty, Anna does agree to this.

“For me it is easy, as you can see what I have done with my puffs, croissants and cheesecakes. I think salted egg yolk can even be added into chicken pies and it will actually sell well.

“I believe that salted egg yolk flavour needs to be adjusted accordingly, depending on what it is paired with in order for the tastes to complement each other.”

In the future, Anna is thinking of creating a new dessert involving waffles with salted egg yolk ice cream.

On other new flavours The Patisserie Cafe may be cashing in on, these include pumpkin or sweet potato pies to cater to its more health-conscious customers.

Going big with burgers

Eek! – Salted Egg Chicken Burger

Eek!’s (Eek) chef and partner Gary J Francis believes that salted egg yolk is easy to implement into any dish, partly because since young, we have all grown up eating the raw salted eggs which means the younger generation can accept this partiuclarly addicitive flavour.

“At first I thought this was a seasonal trend, but it has been in the market for 10 years or more, to the point that food manufacturers like Knorr has created the salted egg yolk powder.

“Since such manufacturers have launched these types of products, I think most probably this trend will go on for another 10 more years,” Gary opined to Bizhive Weekly.

For Eek, its salted egg chicken burger is a popular item on the menu, with Gary observing that the cafe has regulars going there just to have the salted egg burgers.

“It’s not a common type of burger to have at other restaurants, so we will definitely ask the staff to encourage and suggest to customers to try out our salted egg chicken burgers.

“I think probably in the next two months, we will probably launch a new menu. I think we will have three versions of salted egg yolk dishes in that new menu.”

On his thoughts on what is the next food trend, Gary predicted that it will likely involve meat such as beef.

“Many people are accustomed to quick-to-eat street food such as burgers. So, it will eventually develop into fine dining, which you don’t see much in Kuching yet, unlike in places such as KL and Singapore.

“The younger generation is starting to accept fine dining, so I think the next trend will not be towards food but will be more towards the concept of smaller portions and presentation.”

He also observed that there is one upcoming trend that people are getting into which are pokebowls.

However, it is quite expensive to make these dishes because it is made with premium ingredients and imported goods such as quinoa, avocados and so forth.

“We did try to do pokebowls a few months back, but the reception was a bit slow because many people did not know what is pokebowls about.”

As to how to benefit from locals’ habit of chasing food trends, Gary opined that in terms of food business, it is necessary to adapt accordingly.

“You need to change. Let’s recall that last time doughnuts was a big thing, then after that it was cupcakes and then it went on to macaroons, so that means you can’t be selling doughnuts for a good five or six years.

“You need to really follow the trend,” he advised.

Snacking delights

Favour by Happy – Salted Egg Yolk Cornflakes

For business owner Happy Wong, the idea of making salted egg yolk cornflakes came about thanks to the ingredients which were readily available at that moment: A stash of salted duck eggs at home, along with leftover cornflakes from making other Raya confectioneries, Wong decided to try mixing the two after seeing a friend cooking salted egg yolk chicken.

“Everything you see in the salted egg yolk cornflakes is homegrown except for the cornflakes.

“I think it was the convenience of having chili and curry plants at home – and then because I have got ducks at home as well – so I have a lot of duck eggs and my mum makes them into salted eggs.

“It’s a way of using what we have to do what we can,” Wong said.

On challenges faced making this product, Happy admitted that using the salted egg yolk definitely gave her a bit of a headache.

“The first batch that we did, we actually used less egg yolks compared to the second, but the taste of the first was actually stronger that the second batch.

“I think it is also the quality of the yolks that you get out of it as well and different saltiness and stuff like that.

“I believe if you go buy salted egg yolks in the market, there are different qualities as well.

“Sometimes with the salted egg yolks purchased outside, the taste may not be there.”

Wong pointed out that with her salted egg yolk cornflakes and as with whatever she produces at Favour by Happy, it is not just about the presentation that matters, the taste is just as important.

“We dont want something to look good, but doesnt taste good. That defeats the purpose because your phone gets to enjoy it more than your mouth.

“A photo may last a lifetime but a good flavour may do that as well.

“I think that has always been our policy, even with our cakes which we bake here,” she quickly added.

“For us, its always hitting whatever notes that we can all at the same time.”

Happy noted that sometimes it takes more rounds of practice before being able to hit the right note.

“If you’re lucky and if you know the recipe well enough, then you will be able to hit it the right note on the first try.”

Since introducing the salted egg yolk cornflakes, Wong was happy to observe that it has been well received by the community hich bodes well with her seeing as how she only makes limited batches for sale.

“So far, I think we have only made three batches for sale up to this point. It can be kept long but ideally it shouldn’t be kept too long.

“For us, it was about taking the change to make it whenever we have extra time. If some of our customers or clients actually ask when are we making them again, then if we do find time, we will make it.”

When asked if she would ever consider exporting her salted egg yolk cornflakes, Wong dismissed the idea.

“Everywhere you go, there is bound to have someone who makes the same thing. There’s no need to go to that length to actually do that.”

Additionally, she observed that everyone has different taste buds and it is very hard to please all especially in the F&B industry.

As such, as with all her products offered at her cafe, Wong plans to keep it simple with her salted egg yolk cornflakes, which is just to sell on a first come, first served basis.

“Whether or not it will last, I suppose at the end of the day, it will still be a dish.

“It will still be something but whether or not people will make it as hyped as it is now would be a different question.”