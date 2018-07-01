Go to the ground to listen to people’s pulse, CM urges GPS elected reps

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BETONG: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg have instructed all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives to go to the ground to see and listen what is happening in their respective constituency.

“Why go to the ground? We must listen to the pulse of the people’s heart. We have to find out what are the problems faced by the people,” said Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak gathering held at Masjid Jame’ Betong last night.

According to Uggah, basic infrastructure needs in Betong like electricity, road and most importantly treated water supply must top the elected representatives’ attention.

“Our facilities are improving from time to time, but we must focus on other issues as well like the socio economic problems, poverties – housing assistants for the hardcore poor, program to increase the income of the people – all these issues require help direct from the grassroots to communicate with the elected representative,” he said, pledging that state assemblymen and member of parliament will be very close to the people and easily accessible.

The Chief Minister, Uggah stressed, is a people-centric leader who are always finding ways on how best to solve the problems faced by the people especially the water supply, housing woes, low income issues and unemployment to make a better Sarawak for everyone.

On the request for footpath from Kampung Hulu to nearby school to safeguard the children walking to and from school from the danger of road traffic, Uggah approved an allocation of RM100,000. On the request for earthwork for 18 housing lots and housing for the hardcore poor, he said the District Office will do the costing for government approval.

Uggah also approved RM100,000 to construct a short cut road from a Malay village to their cemeteries that will cut across land belonging to some Iban community, and the amount of compensation to be paid to the landowners will be ascertained by District Office.

During the function, Uggah also handed over State Government assistance to the local Surau and KEMAS kindergarten totalling RM70,000 and RM20,000 for the pensioners association to implement their activities.

Betong MP, Robert Lawson Chuat and Layar State Assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu also spoke at the function.

Rentap in his speech revealed that he would submit an official letter to Chief Minister at a function in Debak today (Sunday) to request immediate action to replace Betong ageing pipes that have been identified as the root cause of the water supply problem in the constituency.

“I will prepare the letter tonight and pass to Chief Minister tomorrow morning,” he said, replying to request made by Betong people via its community leader, Penghulu Abang Zawawie Abang Rajit.

Also present were Science Research Advisor to Government (SRAG) Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, Betong resident Fridak Belik and Betong District Officer, Sofhi Jebal.