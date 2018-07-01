Kpg Petag folk hope perimeter survey on NCR land continues

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The villagers of Kampung Petag are hoping that the perimeter survey on their Native Customary Rights (NCR) land would continue.

According to Kampung Petag land bureau chairman Hall Jamun, his fellow villagers are very concerned about a rumour of surveying works by the Land and Survey Department on NCR land there would not proceed due to lack of funds.

It is learnt that the perimeter survey works commenced on Sept 19 last year, and this exercise is being carried out under Section 18 of Sarawak Land Code to facilitate the issuance of NCR land titles to the claimants.

In this respect, he points out that many parcels of NCR land in the village have already been documented under the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA)’s ‘Land Documentation Initiative’, and are awaiting the perimeter survey by the Land and Survey Department.

“Some of the NCR land lots claimed by the village folk are in Kuching Division, and some are (in) Serian Division. The ones surveyed under Kuching Division are now 80 per cent completed ever since the perimeter survey started, while many more under Serian Division are still being surveyed.

“We thank the department for having conducted the perimeter survey in our village, and we hope they would continue with it,” Hall told reporters during a function on Friday evening, where members of DBNA Penrissen led by its advisor Paul Akiu Bandat were also present.

Hall also pointed out that the villagers have been cooperating with the Land and Survey Department personnel throughout the duration of the perimeter survey.

“We are thankful that they are here to survey our NCR land and we will continue to provide assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, villagers of Kampung Pichin in Serian are requesting to the Land and Survey Department to increase the number of surveying teams involved in the NCR land perimeter survey there.

Kampung Pichin headman Rioi Lagit said his folk are concerned about the perimeter survey works possibly having to take a longer time to complete because at the moment, there is only one team involved.

“When the perimeter survey works started last year, there were three teams but now, there is only one team.

“We are happy that Land and Survey Department is now implementing the perimeter survey. But we do hope that there would be more surveying teams because there are many lots that need to be surveyed,” said Rioi.

Similar to Kampung Petag, many parcels of NCR land in Kampung Pichin are already documented by DBNA under its ‘Land Documentation Initiative’.

Meanwhile DBNA, in a statement, said the documentation initiative started in 2008, primarily aimed at helping to expedite survey works on NCR land in Bidayuh-majority areas.

It is learnt that to date, its land documentation on over 60 villages has reached completion.

“Documentation is still ongoing in over 100 villages.

“The land documentation initiative is actually helping the Land and Survey Department save costs. Through this initiative, we have helped to solve the disputes between claimants and also to determine the (NCR land) boundaries,” said DBNA.