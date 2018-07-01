Sarawak 

Longhouse in Julau gets RM350,000 for rewiring works

Danny Wong, [email protected]

Khalid (third left) hands over the cheque to Jana, witnessed by Janggu (second left) and others at Julau District Office.

SIBU: A longhouse in Julau has received a government allocation of RM350,000 for its rewiring works.

Longhouse chieftain Tuai Rumah Jana accepted the cheque from district officer Khalid Andong at a simple ceremony that took place at Julau District Office on Friday, witnessed by local community leader Pemanca Datuk Janggu Banyang and others.

The allocation was pledged by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during a function at Rumah Jana in Batu Matop recently.

 

